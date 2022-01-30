$267.04 Million in Sales Expected for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) will announce $267.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Bio-Techne’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $268.70 million and the lowest is $263.81 million. Bio-Techne posted sales of $224.25 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bio-Techne will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bio-Techne.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $257.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.37 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 15.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TECH. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $486.00.

Shares of TECH traded up $13.24 on Monday, reaching $367.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,189. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bio-Techne has a twelve month low of $322.00 and a twelve month high of $543.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 84.78, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $448.26 and a 200-day moving average of $478.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.56%.

In other Bio-Techne news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.38, for a total value of $252,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman David Eansor sold 27,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.00, for a total transaction of $13,688,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 869.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 9,158 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter worth $3,262,000. abrdn plc purchased a new position in Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter worth $387,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Bio-Techne by 422.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,804,000 after purchasing an additional 53,525 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter worth $683,000. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

