2,328 Shares in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCLT. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,957.9% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 237,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,374,000 after acquiring an additional 232,052 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,037,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $217,941,000 after acquiring an additional 210,345 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 494,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,880,000 after acquiring an additional 184,932 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,125,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,786,000 after acquiring an additional 169,821 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 714,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,378,000 after acquiring an additional 161,473 shares during the period.

VCLT stock opened at $100.64 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $98.37 and a one year high of $109.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.54.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.277 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

