$2.74 EPS Expected for SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) will report earnings per share of $2.74 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.77 and the lowest is $2.70. SYNNEX reported earnings per share of $1.89 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full year earnings of $11.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $11.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $12.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.70 to $13.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SYNNEX.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.52 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 1.25%. SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.21 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cross Research raised SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital raised their target price on SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

SNX stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.76. The stock had a trading volume of 291,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,589. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.71. SYNNEX has a 52 week low of $80.36 and a 52 week high of $130.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.40%.

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $59,521.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total value of $138,866.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,150 shares of company stock valued at $333,951. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 41.6% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in SYNNEX in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 4,000.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 13.5% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

