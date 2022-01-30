$2.22 EPS Expected for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.22 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.53 to $3.23. Deere & Company reported earnings of $3.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full year earnings of $22.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.17 to $23.01. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $25.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.79 to $28.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $417.82.

DE stock traded down $2.17 on Tuesday, reaching $373.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,099,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,818. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $285.50 and a 1 year high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $360.00 and its 200 day moving average is $357.33. The company has a market cap of $115.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $804,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 11,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

