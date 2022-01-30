$2.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) will announce sales of $2.00 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.06 billion. Rockwell Automation reported sales of $1.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full year sales of $8.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.19 billion to $8.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.17 billion to $8.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rockwell Automation.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 EPS.

ROK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.24.

ROK stock traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $284.60. 1,312,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,174. The company has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $334.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $237.13 and a 52 week high of $354.99.

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.39, for a total transaction of $200,634.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total value of $3,812,380.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,736 shares of company stock worth $8,842,299. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 276,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,221,000 after buying an additional 9,616 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 96.4% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 96.9% in the third quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 7,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth approximately $420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

