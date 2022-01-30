$2.00 Billion in Sales Expected for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) will post $2.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MercadoLibre’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.95 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.09 billion. MercadoLibre posted sales of $1.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MercadoLibre will report full year sales of $6.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.89 billion to $7.04 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $9.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.97 billion to $9.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MercadoLibre.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 1.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MELI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $1,600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,887.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,958,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,029,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,346,000 after purchasing an additional 11,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 277.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded up $56.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,048.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 642,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,788. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02. The company has a market cap of $51.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 659.52 and a beta of 1.49. MercadoLibre has a 1-year low of $957.60 and a 1-year high of $2,006.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,174.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,503.46.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

