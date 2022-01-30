$193.12 Million in Sales Expected for Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) will report sales of $193.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Trupanion’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $191.90 million and the highest is $195.28 million. Trupanion reported sales of $142.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full-year sales of $697.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $696.50 million to $699.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $890.84 million, with estimates ranging from $862.80 million to $915.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Trupanion.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $181.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TRUP shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Trupanion from $126.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America lowered Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trupanion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.40.

In related news, insider Tricia Plouf sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total transaction of $340,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Margaret Tooth sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.19, for a total value of $61,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,022 shares of company stock worth $7,334,675. Company insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRUP traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,075. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.63. Trupanion has a twelve month low of $69.74 and a twelve month high of $158.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.22 and a beta of 1.95.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trupanion (TRUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.