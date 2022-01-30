1,905 Shares in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Purchased by Godsey & Gibb Associates

Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. Global Payments makes up 0.1% of Godsey & Gibb Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $147.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.13. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.75 and a 12-month high of $220.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.04 and its 200-day moving average is $152.10.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 31.55%.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total value of $74,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock worth $205,885 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Global Payments to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $221.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.81.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

