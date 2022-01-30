18,969 Shares in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 419,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,349,000 after acquiring an additional 15,119 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter valued at $3,942,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 335,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,465,000 after purchasing an additional 15,024 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 3.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on HLI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $116.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.00.

In related news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total transaction of $1,169,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HLI opened at $104.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.38 and a fifty-two week high of $122.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.47.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.