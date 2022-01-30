1,800,000 Shares in Future Health ESG Corp (NASDAQ:FHLTU) Bought by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Future Health ESG Corp (NASDAQ:FHLTU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,000,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FHLTU. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Future Health ESG during the third quarter valued at $113,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Future Health ESG during the third quarter valued at $19,800,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in Future Health ESG during the third quarter valued at $9,800,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Future Health ESG during the third quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Future Health ESG during the third quarter valued at $4,000,000.

FHLTU stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.05. Future Health ESG Corp has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $10.93.

