13,529 Shares in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Bought by GeoWealth Management LLC

GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 6.5% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 1,291,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,791,000 after acquiring an additional 78,678 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 29.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 970,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,112,000 after purchasing an additional 218,219 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,502,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 8.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 372,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,263,000 after buying an additional 28,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 13.3% during the third quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 258,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 30,288 shares in the last quarter. 23.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DSU opened at $11.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.51. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.0605 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

