1,300,000 Shares in CIIG Capital Partners II Inc (NASDAQ:CIIGU) Acquired by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II Inc (NASDAQ:CIIGU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,104,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIIGU. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in CIIG Capital Partners II during the third quarter worth approximately $21,735,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CIIG Capital Partners II during the third quarter worth approximately $21,735,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in CIIG Capital Partners II during the third quarter worth approximately $5,040,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in CIIG Capital Partners II during the third quarter worth approximately $3,528,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in CIIG Capital Partners II during the third quarter worth approximately $1,260,000.

Shares of CIIG Capital Partners II stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. CIIG Capital Partners II Inc has a 52 week low of $9.99 and a 52 week high of $10.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.26.

