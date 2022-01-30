1,201 Shares in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,201 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in TopBuild by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in TopBuild during the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research cut TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zelman & Associates upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.63.

In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total value of $1,057,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.33, for a total value of $546,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,315 shares of company stock worth $2,747,285. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $223.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.48. TopBuild Corp. has a 1 year low of $179.50 and a 1 year high of $284.07. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.52.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by ($0.10). TopBuild had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $845.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

