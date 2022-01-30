$112.85 Million in Sales Expected for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) will report sales of $112.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for BancFirst’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $113.20 million and the lowest is $112.50 million. BancFirst reported sales of $117.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full year sales of $470.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $467.50 million to $472.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $495.25 million, with estimates ranging from $477.80 million to $512.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BancFirst.
BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 33.61%.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 7.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 802,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,395,000 after purchasing an additional 54,531 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in BancFirst by 8.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,797,000 after acquiring an additional 21,774 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in BancFirst by 753.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 25,754 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in BancFirst by 290.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,077,000 after acquiring an additional 251,252 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in BancFirst by 21.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. 36.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BANF stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.13. 100,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,250. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. BancFirst has a 52-week low of $53.77 and a 52-week high of $78.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.35.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is currently 29.15%.
BancFirst Company Profile
BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.
