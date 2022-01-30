$112.85 Million in Sales Expected for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) will report sales of $112.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for BancFirst’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $113.20 million and the lowest is $112.50 million. BancFirst reported sales of $117.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full year sales of $470.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $467.50 million to $472.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $495.25 million, with estimates ranging from $477.80 million to $512.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BancFirst.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 33.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 7.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 802,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,395,000 after purchasing an additional 54,531 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in BancFirst by 8.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,797,000 after acquiring an additional 21,774 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in BancFirst by 753.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 25,754 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in BancFirst by 290.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,077,000 after acquiring an additional 251,252 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in BancFirst by 21.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. 36.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BANF stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.13. 100,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,250. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. BancFirst has a 52-week low of $53.77 and a 52-week high of $78.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

