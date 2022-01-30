$1.99 Earnings Per Share Expected for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) will post earnings of $1.99 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Helen of Troy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.02. Helen of Troy posted earnings per share of $1.57 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will report full year earnings of $11.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.65 to $11.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $12.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.45 to $13.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Helen of Troy.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $624.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.23 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.76 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

HELE traded up $2.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $208.05. The company had a trading volume of 151,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,001. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $237.15 and a 200-day moving average of $232.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Helen of Troy has a 1-year low of $200.51 and a 1-year high of $256.26.

In other news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total transaction of $1,633,958.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Helen of Troy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,314,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,097,000 after buying an additional 20,221 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Helen of Troy by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,209,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,060,000 after buying an additional 186,446 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in Helen of Troy by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,351,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,545,000 after buying an additional 159,776 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,020,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Helen of Troy by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,070,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,210,000 after buying an additional 67,061 shares in the last quarter.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

