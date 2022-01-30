$1.53 EPS Expected for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) will announce earnings per share of $1.53 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.47. PepsiCo posted earnings per share of $1.47 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full year earnings of $6.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.31. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $6.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PepsiCo.

Several research firms have commented on PEP. Argus increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.71.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $3.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $172.67. 5,795,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,883,256. The stock has a market cap of $238.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.69. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $177.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acas LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Acas LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

