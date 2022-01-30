$1.40 Billion in Sales Expected for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) will report sales of $1.40 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Silgan’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.44 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.33 billion. Silgan posted sales of $1.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Silgan will report full year sales of $6.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.79 billion to $6.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.88 billion to $6.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Silgan.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Silgan’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

SLGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.40.

In other news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $2,548,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $842,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silgan in the fourth quarter valued at $141,918,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 25,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 67,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 98,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 9,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SLGN traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $44.50. 456,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,454. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Silgan has a 1 year low of $35.82 and a 1 year high of $44.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.25. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.60%.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

