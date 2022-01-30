$1.05 EPS Expected for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2022

Wall Street analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) will announce earnings of $1.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.93. National Health Investors posted earnings of $1.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full-year earnings of $4.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $4.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $4.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.51). National Health Investors had a net margin of 45.92% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $73.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NHI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered National Health Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Health Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.25.

In other news, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.86 per share, with a total value of $52,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.60 per share, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NHI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 262.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 46.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 3.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 128,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,610,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

NHI stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.62. The company had a trading volume of 419,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 20.73 and a current ratio of 20.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.95. National Health Investors has a fifty-two week low of $50.88 and a fifty-two week high of $78.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.02%.

About National Health Investors

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Health Investors (NHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI)

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.