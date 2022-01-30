$1.05 EPS Expected for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) will announce earnings of $1.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.93. National Health Investors posted earnings of $1.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full-year earnings of $4.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $4.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $4.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for National Health Investors.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.51). National Health Investors had a net margin of 45.92% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $73.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NHI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered National Health Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Health Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.25.

In other news, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.86 per share, with a total value of $52,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.60 per share, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NHI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 262.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 46.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 3.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 128,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,610,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

NHI stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.62. The company had a trading volume of 419,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 20.73 and a current ratio of 20.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.95. National Health Investors has a fifty-two week low of $50.88 and a fifty-two week high of $78.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.02%.

About National Health Investors

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Health Investors (NHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.