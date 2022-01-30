$1.02 EPS Expected for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for RLI’s earnings. RLI reported earnings per share of $0.87 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RLI will report full-year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for RLI.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.36. RLI had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 23.09%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share.

RLI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley lowered their price target on RLI from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised RLI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on RLI from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in RLI in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in RLI in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in RLI in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in RLI by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. 80.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RLI opened at $102.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.09 and a 200-day moving average of $107.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. RLI has a 1-year low of $95.53 and a 1-year high of $117.84.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous None dividend of $1.24. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.04%.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

