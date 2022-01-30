$1.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) will post sales of $1.01 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $982.80 million to $1.04 billion. Service Co. International reported sales of $970.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full year sales of $4.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.08 billion to $4.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Service Co. International.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.56. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SCI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Service Co. International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

In related news, CFO Eric D. Tanzberger sold 9,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 75,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total value of $5,161,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,105,092. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,708,000 after acquiring an additional 39,785 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,798,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,406,000 after buying an additional 536,177 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 645.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 77,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after buying an additional 66,872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCI opened at $60.63 on Friday. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $45.63 and a twelve month high of $71.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Service Co. International announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 19.87%.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

