$0.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.89 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the highest is $0.89. Prestige Consumer Healthcare reported earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $3.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $3.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $276.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.23 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 13.71%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share.

PBH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of PBH stock opened at $57.88 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.10 and a 200-day moving average of $57.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52-week low of $39.44 and a 52-week high of $63.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.70.

In other news, insider Ronald M. Lombardi sold 52,367 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $3,287,600.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 40.9% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 15.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 29.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

