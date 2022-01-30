$0.86 EPS Expected for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to announce $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Comcast’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.98. Comcast reported earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Comcast will report full year earnings of $3.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $4.02. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $4.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Comcast.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.28.

CMCSA traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.72. 34,456,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,374,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.35. The company has a market cap of $227.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94. Comcast has a one year low of $45.47 and a one year high of $61.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 200.0% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 221.1% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 584.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

