$0.84 EPS Expected for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) will announce earnings per share of $0.84 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ball’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.79. Ball posted earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ball will report full-year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $4.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $5.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ball.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Ball had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

BLL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial raised their price target on Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Ball in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.69.

In other news, COO Ronald J. Lewis acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.26 per share, with a total value of $912,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Daniel William Fisher acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $657,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ball by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,698,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,312,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,959 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ball by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,028,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,217,644,000 after purchasing an additional 787,825 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $817,766,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ball by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,283,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $655,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ball by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,271,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,998 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BLL traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $93.50. 3,098,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,083,602. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.01. Ball has a 1 year low of $77.95 and a 1 year high of $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.92%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

