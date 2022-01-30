$0.66 EPS Expected for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2022

Equities research analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) will report earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.99. RBC Bearings reported earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $4.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $7.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow RBC Bearings.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ROLL shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,213,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,786,000 after purchasing an additional 18,573 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,316,000 after purchasing an additional 20,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter.

ROLL stock traded down $6.57 on Tuesday, reaching $172.41. 285,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,602. RBC Bearings has a 12 month low of $160.51 and a 12 month high of $250.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $200.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 55.08 and a beta of 1.36.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RBC Bearings (ROLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.