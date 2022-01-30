$0.66 EPS Expected for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) will report earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.99. RBC Bearings reported earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $4.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $7.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow RBC Bearings.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ROLL shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,213,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,786,000 after purchasing an additional 18,573 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,316,000 after purchasing an additional 20,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter.

ROLL stock traded down $6.57 on Tuesday, reaching $172.41. 285,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,602. RBC Bearings has a 12 month low of $160.51 and a 12 month high of $250.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $200.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 55.08 and a beta of 1.36.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

