$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Tronox’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.55. Tronox reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 215.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Tronox will report full year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tronox.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.40 million. Tronox had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TROX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Tronox in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

Shares of TROX stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.88. 1,779,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,124. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 2.29. Tronox has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $26.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Tronox’s payout ratio is 25.16%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Tronox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 170.0% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox in the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 116.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

