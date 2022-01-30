$0.43 EPS Expected for Ford Motor (NYSE:F) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ford Motor (NYSE:F) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Ford Motor posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.96. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.24. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ford Motor.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

F has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.91.

In related news, Director Alexandra Ford English purchased 38,789 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.33 per share, for a total transaction of $749,791.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 412,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $8,505,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 103,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,456 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of F. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 58.8% during the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.54. 87,386,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,258,625. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.36 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

