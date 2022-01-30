-$0.40 EPS Expected for Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.40) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Silk Road Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.37). Silk Road Medical reported earnings per share of ($0.49) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will report full year earnings of ($1.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($1.39). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($1.16). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Silk Road Medical.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $24.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.03 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 52.81% and a negative net margin of 54.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on SILK shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

In related news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $418,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.30 per share, with a total value of $103,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,382. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Silk Road Medical by 34.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Silk Road Medical by 74.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SILK traded up $1.09 on Friday, hitting $30.52. 252,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a current ratio of 7.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 1.57. Silk Road Medical has a 52-week low of $28.71 and a 52-week high of $67.49.

Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

