$0.35 EPS Expected for Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings. Fidus Investment reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fidus Investment.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 106.01% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $21.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.60.

FDUS opened at $17.48 on Thursday. Fidus Investment has a twelve month low of $12.62 and a twelve month high of $18.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.81.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Fidus Investment’s previous dividend of $0.04. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 32.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDUS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 13.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 44,957 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fidus Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Fidus Investment by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 69,881 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 37,489 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fidus Investment by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 179,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after buying an additional 33,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Fidus Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $455,000. 21.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

