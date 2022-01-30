-$0.34 EPS Expected for Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) will post ($0.34) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.42). Cue Biopharma posted earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($1.34). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.76). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 65.79% and a negative net margin of 654.55%. The business had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 million.

CUE has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on Cue Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cue Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CUE opened at $7.23 on Thursday. Cue Biopharma has a 52 week low of $6.58 and a 52 week high of $18.42. The firm has a market cap of $229.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.14 and its 200-day moving average is $11.98.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 229.0% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 667,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,773,000 after purchasing an additional 464,418 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 704,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,204,000 after buying an additional 366,792 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Cue Biopharma by 192.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 229,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 150,957 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 33.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 427,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after buying an additional 108,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 128.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 184,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 103,891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

