$0.27 EPS Expected for InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) will report $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for InterDigital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.30. InterDigital reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 775%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that InterDigital will report full year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.81. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow InterDigital.

Get InterDigital alerts:

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.45. InterDigital had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded InterDigital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

In related news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 2,000 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $141,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDCC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital in the third quarter worth $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital in the second quarter worth $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 7.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital in the third quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital in the second quarter worth $216,000. 81.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of InterDigital stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,876. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. InterDigital has a 12-month low of $60.02 and a 12-month high of $85.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.26%.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on InterDigital (IDCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.