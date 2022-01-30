$0.25 EPS Expected for Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) to report $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bottomline Technologies (de)’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.24. Bottomline Technologies (de) reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies (de) will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bottomline Technologies (de).

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $123.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.96 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EPAY. Barrington Research cut shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.17.

NASDAQ EPAY traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.53. 2,439,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,380,082. Bottomline Technologies has a 52-week low of $36.05 and a 52-week high of $56.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -113.06 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $224,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPAY. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 119.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

