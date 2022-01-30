-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Capstone Green Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is ($0.17). Capstone Green Energy reported earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Capstone Green Energy will report full year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($0.87). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.60). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Capstone Green Energy.

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.09). Capstone Green Energy had a negative net margin of 28.58% and a negative return on equity of 118.77%. The company had revenue of $17.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capstone Green Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

In other Capstone Green Energy news, CEO Darren Jamison bought 5,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $25,677.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in Capstone Green Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Capstone Green Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $481,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Capstone Green Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Capstone Green Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $501,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Capstone Green Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. 16.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGRN traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $3.32. 62,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,526. Capstone Green Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.93 and its 200-day moving average is $4.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Capstone Green Energy Company Profile

Capstone Green Energy Corp. develops, manufactures, markets and services microturbine technology solutions. It targets vertical markets worldwide such as natural resources, energy efficiency, renewable energy, critical power supply, transportation, and microgrids. The firm’s products range from 30 kilowatts to one megawatt in electric power output for commercial, industrial, and utility purposes.

