$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) to report earnings per share of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.10. Braemar Hotels & Resorts reported earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 164.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 15.98% and a negative net margin of 14.50%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

BHR stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.11. The stock had a trading volume of 879,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,458. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $329.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 2.85. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $4.18 and a twelve month high of $7.45.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,640,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,605,000 after buying an additional 453,404 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,221,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,798,000 after buying an additional 735,096 shares during the period. Zazove Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 1,730,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,391,000 after buying an additional 24,057 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 350.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,561,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,698,000 after buying an additional 1,215,045 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 963,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after buying an additional 103,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.