Zoetis Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ZTS)

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors bought 10,459 call options on the company. This is an increase of 563% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,578 call options.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.70, for a total value of $317,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Norden sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total value of $972,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,076 shares of company stock worth $6,896,584 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 135.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,705,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,908 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter valued at $321,789,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 641.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,465,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,799 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 28.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,261,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 697.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,225,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,708 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis stock opened at $195.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.95. Zoetis has a 12 month low of $141.41 and a 12 month high of $249.27. The company has a market capitalization of $92.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 31.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.70.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

