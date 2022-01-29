Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Sets New 52-Week Low at $47.38

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $47.38 and last traded at $47.71, with a volume of 5194909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.59.

Several brokerages recently commented on Z. TheStreet downgraded Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Stephens lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.51 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.67 and a 200 day moving average of $80.65.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter.

In other Zillow Group news, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total transaction of $3,104,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arik Prawer sold 7,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $450,985.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,343 shares of company stock worth $5,959,728 in the last ninety days. 14.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of Z. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

