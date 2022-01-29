Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) shares dropped 2.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $101.76 and last traded at $101.94. Approximately 394,387 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 226,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.27.

ZD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ziff Davis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.33.

The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.74.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $444.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.32 million. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 34.07%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Teresa A. Harris purchased 460 shares of Ziff Davis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $108.20 per share, with a total value of $49,772.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZD. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Ziff Davis by 99,252.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 18,858 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Ziff Davis by 5.8% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in Ziff Davis by 201.7% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 9,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Ziff Davis by 25.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its holdings in Ziff Davis by 26.8% in the second quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 53,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,414,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD)

Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.

