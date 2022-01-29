Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Invests $817,000 in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 40,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Dada Nexus by 13.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 56,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 6,746 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dada Nexus by 10.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 296,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after buying an additional 26,872 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 50.9% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 166,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 56,177 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the third quarter valued at about $5,987,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 24.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DADA opened at $9.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.17. Dada Nexus Limited has a 1-year low of $8.68 and a 1-year high of $50.50.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 35.94%. The firm had revenue of $201.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DADA shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.10.

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

