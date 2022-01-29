Zano (ZANO) Trading Down 14.4% Over Last 7 Days

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. Zano has a total market capitalization of $13.70 million and approximately $154,357.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zano has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Zano coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.24 or 0.00003288 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,806.35 or 0.99937887 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00077952 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $96.01 or 0.00253793 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00014989 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.57 or 0.00160108 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.33 or 0.00326013 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00007430 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001496 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Zano Profile

ZANO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 13,041,025 coins and its circulating supply is 11,011,525 coins. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zano’s official website is zano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

