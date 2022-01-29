Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €110.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($125.00) target price on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ZAL. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($114.77) target price on Zalando in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($136.36) target price on Zalando in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($110.23) target price on Zalando in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €101.00 ($114.77) target price on Zalando in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €121.00 ($137.50) target price on Zalando in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zalando has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €103.50 ($117.61).

ZAL stock opened at €66.52 ($75.59) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €72.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €83.00. Zalando has a twelve month low of €36.33 ($41.28) and a twelve month high of €49.86 ($56.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

