Zacks Investment Research Lowers South State (NASDAQ:SSB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South State (NASDAQ:SSB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “South State Corporation is a bank holding company for South State Bank. The Bank provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and investment services, and consumer finance loans. It offers demand, time and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing; automated teller machine processing; and wealth management and trust services. South State Corporation, formerly known as First Financial Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in South Carolina. “

Get South State alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SSB. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of South State from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of South State from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.34.

SSB opened at $82.21 on Friday. South State has a twelve month low of $62.60 and a twelve month high of $93.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.84. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.95.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. South State had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that South State will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. South State’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

In other news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 6,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $507,794.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of South State by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 519,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,462,000 after buying an additional 183,931 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of South State by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of South State during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of South State by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 343,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,111,000 after purchasing an additional 22,998 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in South State by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 50,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

South State Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on South State (SSB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.