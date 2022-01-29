Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Workhorse Group Inc. is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing and selling medium-duty trucks. The Company’s products include trucks comprising powertrain and chassis. Powertrain includes E-GEN and AMP E-100. Chassis include W88, W22, W42 and W62. Workhorse Group Inc., formerly known as AMP Holding Inc., is based in Loveland, United States. “
Workhorse Group stock opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Workhorse Group has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $42.96. The stock has a market cap of $452.36 million, a P/E ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.48.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 35,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. 35.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Workhorse Group
Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.
