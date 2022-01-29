Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) to Strong Sell

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vertex Energy, Inc. operates as an environmental services company that recycles industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. Its primary focus is recycling used motor oil and other petroleum by-product streams. Vertex operates in three divisions: Black Oil Division, Refining and Marketing Division and Thermal Chemical Extraction Process. The Company also manages the transport, storage and delivery of the aggregated feedstock and product streams to end users, and manages the re-refining of a portion of its aggregated petroleum streams in order to sell them as end products. It sells its aggregated petroleum streams as feedstock to other re-refineries and fuel blenders or as replacement fuel for use in industrial burners. Vertex Energy, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Monday, October 4th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Vertex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Vertex Energy stock opened at $3.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $235.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.73. Vertex Energy has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $14.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.14.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $28.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.00 million. Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. Equities analysts forecast that Vertex Energy will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,720,000. Belvedere Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 44,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the third quarter valued at about $2,190,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the third quarter valued at about $1,767,000. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

