Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Brokerages expect The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) to post sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.22 billion and the lowest is $1.09 billion. The Carlyle Group posted sales of $629.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full year sales of $4.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.15 billion to $4.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.95 billion to $4.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Carlyle Group.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.50. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 38.39%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CG shares. TheStreet upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.19.

The Carlyle Group stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,582,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,088. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.74 and a fifty-two week high of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.41.

In other The Carlyle Group news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $116,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 1,500,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $87,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,530,000 shares of company stock worth $204,775,400. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,028,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093,214 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 3,124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,782,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665,164 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,238,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,804,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 906.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,366,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,737 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

