Zacks: Brokerages Expect SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.75 Million

Brokerages expect SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) to report $9.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for SRAX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.10 million. SRAX reported sales of $4.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 115.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SRAX will report full year sales of $31.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.83 million to $31.53 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $45.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SRAX.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $8.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 million. SRAX had a negative return on equity of 64.17% and a negative net margin of 78.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

SRAX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on SRAX from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Dawson James upped their target price on SRAX from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SRAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SRAX by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 851,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 411,468 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SRAX during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,846,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in SRAX by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 278,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 122,140 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SRAX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SRAX by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 21,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRAX stock opened at $4.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.89. SRAX has a 12-month low of $3.13 and a 12-month high of $7.29.

About SRAX

SRAX, Inc is a financial technology company which provides tools for communication between public companies and their shareholders and investors. It operates through the following segments: Sequire and BIGToken. The Sequire segment includes the licensing of the company’s proprietary SaaS platform and associated data analysis technologies.

