Zacks: Brokerages Expect Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) to Announce -$3.70 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) to post earnings of ($3.70) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($3.47) and the lowest is ($3.92). Royal Caribbean Group reported earnings of ($5.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will report full year earnings of ($18.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($18.54) to ($17.87). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Royal Caribbean Group.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.10) by ($0.81). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 58.76% and a negative net margin of 902.44%. The business had revenue of $456.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($5.62) earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1456.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

RCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 47.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 36.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

RCL traded down $1.45 on Monday, reaching $74.52. The stock had a trading volume of 5,426,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,167,649. Royal Caribbean Group has a fifty-two week low of $64.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.75 and a 200-day moving average of $80.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.65.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

