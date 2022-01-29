Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nerdwallet Inc (NASDAQ:NRDS) to Announce -$0.17 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Nerdwallet Inc (NASDAQ:NRDS) will post ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nerdwallet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.08). The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nerdwallet will report full-year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.57). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.04). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nerdwallet.

Get Nerdwallet alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on NRDS. Citigroup began coverage on Nerdwallet in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Nerdwallet in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Nerdwallet in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Nerdwallet in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Nerdwallet in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nerdwallet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

NRDS traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.12. 182,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,637. Nerdwallet has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $34.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.83.

In related news, CMO Kelly Gillease sold 2,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $38,695.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About Nerdwallet

NerdWallet Inc provides consumers with financial information. NerdWallet Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Article: Overweight

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nerdwallet (NRDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nerdwallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nerdwallet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.