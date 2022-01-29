Zacks: Brokerages Expect Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.92 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) will announce sales of $60.92 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Materialise’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $62.97 million and the lowest is $59.73 million. Materialise reported sales of $55.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Materialise will report full year sales of $233.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $231.05 million to $236.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $258.91 million, with estimates ranging from $255.89 million to $263.45 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Materialise.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $52.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 million. Materialise had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Materialise in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Materialise from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Materialise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.

NASDAQ MTLS traded up $0.98 on Wednesday, hitting $18.95. 340,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,531. Materialise has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $87.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.28. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.27 and a beta of 0.60.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTLS. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Materialise by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,128,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,296,000 after acquiring an additional 534,443 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Materialise by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,128,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,682,000 after acquiring an additional 226,957 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Materialise by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 705,749 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,002,000 after acquiring an additional 126,046 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Materialise by 277.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,252,000 after acquiring an additional 343,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Materialise by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 406,272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,787,000 after acquiring an additional 235,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

