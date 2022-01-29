Zacks: Brokerages Expect LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Analysts predict that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for LexinFintech’s earnings. LexinFintech reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LexinFintech will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.23. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow LexinFintech.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $460.75 million during the quarter. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 38.73% and a net margin of 21.19%.

Several brokerages have commented on LX. UBS Group lowered shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Old Well Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,166,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 401.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,194,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,637,000 after purchasing an additional 956,735 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,267,000. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,761,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,058,000 after acquiring an additional 461,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LX stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.15. 2,197,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,738,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.72. LexinFintech has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $15.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.84.

About LexinFintech

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

