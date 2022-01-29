Zacks: Brokerages Expect Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) to Announce $0.34 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Gentherm’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.36. Gentherm reported earnings of $1.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 70.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gentherm.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $243.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.73 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 9.88%. Gentherm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on THRM shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Gentherm from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Gentherm from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

Gentherm stock opened at $85.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.31. Gentherm has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $99.00.

In other news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.99, for a total value of $169,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THRM. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Gentherm by 230.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 707,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,223,000 after buying an additional 493,232 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its stake in Gentherm by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,224,610 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,009,000 after buying an additional 335,895 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Gentherm by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 251,122 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,684,000 after buying an additional 124,238 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in Gentherm during the 3rd quarter worth $8,711,000. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in Gentherm by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 464,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,339,000 after buying an additional 88,200 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

