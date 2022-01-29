Zacks: Brokerages Expect Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) to Post $0.57 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) will announce $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.71. Enphase Energy reported earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $3.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Enphase Energy.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $207.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $280.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet cut Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH traded up $3.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $123.86. 3,074,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,090,686. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $108.88 and a 12 month high of $282.46. The firm has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 107.71 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total value of $5,541,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 9,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total value of $2,207,275.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,932 shares of company stock valued at $33,042,396 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 68.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

